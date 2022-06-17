COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, test-positivity rate trending downward on P.E.I.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. has dropped for the second straight week, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Wellness.

P.E.I. is reporting 1,011 new cases over the past seven days, compared with 1,388 the week before.

The number people in hospital with COVID-19 is also trending downward, after a record 41 people were reported to be in hospital with the virus on July 19.

As of Tuesday, there were 27 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 21 who were admitted for other reasons and subsequently tested positive.

For the second straight week, there were no deaths attributed to COVID-19. P.E.I. has had 49 deaths related to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The percentage of people who tested positive also dropped from 45 per cent last week to 39 per cent his week.

P.E.I. has 1,698 active cases of COVID-19.

One acute-care facility, Unit 7 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, is dealing with an outbreak.