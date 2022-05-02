P.E.I. to move to appointment-based COVID-19 testing starting Wednesday

Health P.E.I. says the province will transition to appointment-based COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.

In a release, the province said Islanders will be able to book an appointment to get tested online through Skip the Waiting Room or by calling 1-844-975-3303 starting this Tuesday.

Some walk-ins will still be welcome, and people can also drop in to pick up rapid tests. However, the province said it's encouraging appointments to help ensure staffing is appropriate to the number of people getting tested.

Health P.E.I. said it's prepared to increase availability if needed, and that it's making the move as demand for testing continues to drop.

Testing will be available at the same locations in Charlottetown, Summerside, Montague and O'Leary. The province said the general expectation is for people to book the appointments a day before the test.

The phone line to book a test is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.