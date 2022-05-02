P.E.I. to move to appointment-based COVID-19 testing starting Wednesday
Province says demand for testing continues to drop
Health P.E.I. says the province will transition to appointment-based COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.
In a release, the province said Islanders will be able to book an appointment to get tested online through Skip the Waiting Room or by calling 1-844-975-3303 starting this Tuesday.
Some walk-ins will still be welcome, and people can also drop in to pick up rapid tests. However, the province said it's encouraging appointments to help ensure staffing is appropriate to the number of people getting tested.
Health P.E.I. said it's prepared to increase availability if needed, and that it's making the move as demand for testing continues to drop.
Testing will be available at the same locations in Charlottetown, Summerside, Montague and O'Leary. The province said the general expectation is for people to book the appointments a day before the test.
The phone line to book a test is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?