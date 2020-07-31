COVID-19 app coming to P.E.I. 'in the very near future'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and P.E.I. Premier Dennis King announced Friday in a news release that people in P.E.I. will soon be able use the COVID Alert app.

The app is Canada's COVID-19 exposure notification app. The free app is designed to notify users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week in a national address, Trudeau urged all Canadians to begin using the app as soon as it becomes available where they live, although downloading it and using it remain voluntary.

No date was given for when the application will be fully operational in Prince Edward Island, but Friday's release said it would be "in the very near future."

How it works

Here's how it will work, according to the release: Islanders holding health cards will soon receive one-time "keys" or codes from their health authorities to use with the app.

When two mobile phones that have downloaded the app are in contact for more than 15 minutes at a distance closer than two metres, that contact is logged via Bluetooth as a "digital handshake," a code of random numbers and letters in which no personal information is collected or stored.

When a person tests positive for COVID-19, public health officials give that person another code, called a key, to enter into the app. That triggers an exposure alert to all phones with which it logged contact over the previous 14 days.

The notification tells users they may have been exposed to COVID-19, and directs them about next steps to take based on their provincial public health advice.

There have been questions about the app's privacy implications, but the government says the app does not track a user's location or collect personally identifiable information, and "uses strong measures to protect any data it collects."

The app is now available in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Newfoundland and Labrador. A separate federal-provincial announcement Friday said Nova Scotia is also joining the app network 'in the very near future.'

The federal government is working with all provinces and territories to bring their health authorities on board in the coming weeks and months, the release said.

About 3.1 million Canadians have already downloaded the app, Friday's news release said.

