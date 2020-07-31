COVID-19 alert app coming to P.E.I. Thursday

The federal COVID-19 alert app, announced as coming to P.E.I. last week, will be available Thursday.

In her regular Tuesday briefing, P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said COVID Alert will be an important tool for contact tracing, and encouraged Islanders to use it.

"Traditional contact tracing by public health will still continue," said Morrison.

"It's important to note that this is just one tool to assist in managing COVID-19, and does not replace traditional public health measures, such as contact tracing."

The app does not track the location of users, Morrison said. It works by tracking the proximity of other app users. In the event an app user tests positive for COVID-19, the app can be used to notify people who had been within two metres of that person for a period of 15 minutes or more.

