Here's how COVID-19 is affecting P.E.I. this weekend

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Prince Edward Island yet, but there are a growing number of cancellations happening and precautions being put in place to protect the public.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will be updating Islanders on the latest news surrounding the coronavirus at a press conference in Charlottetown at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch live on the CBC P.E.I. website.

Today's top stories

Premier Dennis King said Friday that he and his family will be self-isolating for the next 14 days. In a release, he said he and his family are "feeling great" but are self-isolating after being in Boston and then Ottawa.

Health Minister James Aylward is currently in self-isolation. Aylward recently returned to the province from Ireland.

The federal government announced Friday there will be a ban on boats and cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking at Canadian ports until July — which will affect the P.E.I. cruise ship season. Port Charlottetown said in a release that it supports the federal government's decision.

On Thursday, the government cancelled most travel across departments for the foreseeable future.

Also on Thursday, roughly 10 Veterans Affairs employees in Charlottetown were sent home after a colleague showed flu-like symptoms. Officials said at that time that "the employee has contacted the P.E.I. health authority and is scheduled to be tested for COVID-19." It is not a presumptive or confirmed case at this time.

The City of Charlottetown announced additional cleaning will be taking place at all city-owned facilities, including sports centres and arenas. There will also be additional hand sanitizer at entrances. Coach Atlantic, Maritime Bus and T3 Transit are increasing their cleaning schedules as well.

Health

Twenty-three new lines have been added to the 811 health information service, Morrison said. The 811 service is the first point of contact for people who are concerned they have the disease.

Seniors' homes Whisperwood Villa, Garden Home and Lady Slipper Villa have put extra restrictions in place and have asked visitors who have travelled or are ill to stay home. Greeters are also in place at entrances to screen people.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital's emergency department says it's ready when the first cases of COVID-19 hit the Island, according to emergency department chief Dr. Ron Whalen.

Events, concerts, sports and shows

Schools, colleges and university

Friday was the last day of school before March break for most public schools. So far there has been no announcement that schools may close after the break, as they have in Ontario and New Brunswick.

As of March 20, UPEI will be suspending in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.

UPEI continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and said this week that travel to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea, either as part of a UPEI program or for university business, has been suspended until further notice.

Holland College, like UPEI, is keeping an eye on the development of COVID-19. Last week the school said "at this time, we have suspended all travel to and from China relating to our educational joint ventures."

Travel

So far there are no travel restrictions for Islanders, but the province is recommending Islanders cancel all non-essential travel outside Canada.

Any Islanders who have travelled outside of Canada — whether experiencing symptoms or not — are recommended to self-isolate for 14 days following their return.

More COVID-19 stories from CBC P.E.I.