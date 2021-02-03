COVID-19 briefing planned after 1-day storm delay

Prince Edward Island's weekly COVID-19 briefing will be happening at 1 p.m. AT Wednesday — a day later than usual because of Tuesday's fierce storm.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison will preside over the briefing as usual.

Morrison is often accompanied by Chief of Nursing Marion Dowling, who gives information about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the impact of public health decisions as they relate to the province's medical facilities.

Prince Edward Island has had 113 known cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There have been no hospitalizations or deaths on the Island so far.

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

