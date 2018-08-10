Stratford man charged in home invasion
A 32-year-old man from Stratford will appear in court Friday on charges related to an incident in Covehead Road on Thursday.
911 call came in from Covehead Road Thursday morning
RCMP from P.E.I.'s Queen's District along with police dogs and forensic services were called to Covehead Road Thursday morning.
The accused faces charges of break and enter and sexual assault.