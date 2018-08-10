Skip to Main Content
Stratford man charged in home invasion

Stratford man charged in home invasion

A 32-year-old man from Stratford will appear in court Friday on charges related to an incident in Covehead Road on Thursday.

911 call came in from Covehead Road Thursday morning

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
RCMP were in Covehead Road with dogs and forensic services. (CBC News)

A 32-year-old man from Stratford will appear in court Friday on charges related to an incident in Covehead Road on Thursday.

RCMP from P.E.I.'s Queen's District along with police dogs and forensic services were called to Covehead Road Thursday morning.

The accused faces charges of break and enter and sexual assault.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us