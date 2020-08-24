Covehead Harbour now charging $2 parking fee for upkeep, cleanup

People driving to Covehead Harbour — where Richard's Fresh Seafood is — will now have to pay $2 for parking.

Despite being located inside P.E.I. National Park, the lot is actually managed by the Harbour Authority of Covehead, which said the money will go toward fixing potholes, garbage pickup and cleaning public bathrooms.

"This is just a way to help keep it up and improve visitor experience," said the authority's president Marc Campbell.

"People don't actually understand what it costs to run this harbour. It's a busy port."

'Hopping place'

Nikki MacEwen has seen first hand just how popular the location is and how tricky it can be to find parking sometimes.

"It's always a hopping place," she said.

"Even when we come down to the wharf to go to the boats and stuff you get a challenge to park."

'I have lots of friends that fish out here and I understand that upkeep is a big thing,' says Nikki MacEwen. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

For her, the money is worth it.

"I understand what it's going to. I have lots of friends that fish out here and I understand that upkeep is a big thing," she said.

Campbell said last year it cost "tens of thousands of dollars" to maintain the wharf. He said the group has considered charging for parking for years, but after dealing with "a lot more garbage" recently, they decided the end of summer would be an ideal time for a test run.

"Majority of people are happy to pay."

'Hard spot to find'

Bernard Brennan said after going to the harbour for about 40 years, the new price tag caught him off guard.

"I'm still in shock,'' he said. "As long as the money's put to good use and if it helps the local fishermen, I don't mind."

‘It was a bit of a shock,’ says Bernard Brennan, who has been coming to the harbour for four decades. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

Laura Holland was also surprised by the change but said it won't deter her from coming back either.

"If it was maybe $5 or $10, we would have went somewhere else, but $2 is nothing really."

Holland said she's been to the wharf several times this summer

"The parking lot here is always really packed. It's hard to find a spot," she said.

"It looks less busy now that people have to pay, actually."

'We love visitors'

The wharf operates as a commercial harbour and according to Campbell, sometimes workers are stuck searching for spots elsewhere.

Laura Holland from Charlottetown says she is happy to pay the new fee because ‘it’s supporting a good cause.’ (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"This year we've noticed a great influx of traffic," he said.

"There was no parking for the business, for fishing, for commercial boats trying to get to their boats so, this way, we feel that those who are here to … contribute will have a better experience."

Currently, people can pay with cash or by downloading the Square app.

"We offer great facilities here and we're not trying to discourage anyone," said Campbell.

"That's the last thing. We love visitors."

More from CBC P.E.I.