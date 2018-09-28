Study raises concerns about water health of Covehead and Brackley Bay

A member of the Friends of Covehead and Brackley Bay Watershed group is worried about the aquatic health of the two bays.

Emily VanToever was awarded a Canada Service Corps grant of $1,500 from the federal government to study the waterways.

She analyzed nine years of data her watershed group collected with the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and found there has been a decline in some species of fish linked to lower oxygen levels in the water.

VanToever is also concerned about the future of the bays.

"The flushing that happens between tide cycles in the bay doesn't really allow for the bays to actually be cleared out anymore with all the sedimentation that's happening," she said.

"So if there's not drastic changes taken in the very near future I think we'll see Covehead and Brackley Bay turn into a saltwater marsh and then eventually it will be a freshwater marsh."

Presentations to children

VanToever did two presentations on her findings with children's groups this summer, and will be doing two adult presentations at the North Shore and Stanhope Community Centre this winter.

She said it's important to inform children because they will be inheriting the bays and the issues.

"The more aware they are at a young age the more likely that's something that'll be important to them to continue healthy stewardship of the bay.

The P.E.I. Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is aware of the changes to the bays, a spokesperson said in a statement emailed to CBC News.

"Aquatic health in the Brackley and Covehead Bay is also known to be affected by the presence of excess nutrients. Unfortunately these issues cannot always be addressed by just addressing flushing and other activities such as reducing nutrients and silt inputs may be more effective, leading to sustainable improvement," the statement said.

"Actions to improve flushing must be carefully planned to determine if they will actually achieve the expected results to improve aquatic health and to confirm that they will not cause any negative effects in the environment."

With files from Laura Chapin