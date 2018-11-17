P.E.I. columnist releases new book, The Cove Journal

Every month many readers of The Buzz anxiously turn to the page containing JoDee Samuelson's column, which explores rural life on the south shore of P.E.I.

Now a collection of those columns, in the form of a new book, The Cove Journal will be able to find its way to night stands across the Island.

Life on the cove

Since 2010, Samuelson has been turning words into the stories of the Island but this will be her first published book.

The Cove Journal includes stories of friendly neighbours, meetings of the Canoe Cove Women's Institute, rhubarb socials and jigsaw puzzles by the fire.

Greeting fans

She appreciates the way her columns seem to "echo the memories of the people who live on the Island," she said.

She also enjoys being stopped on the street on occasion by fans.

Often what inspires Samuelson to write is creating something that "touches other people about their own lives," she said.

Point of reference

The book also takes readers through the four seasons of life on the cove with accompanying illustrations.

The illustrations often come before the column itself and are used as a point of reference, guiding Samuelson through the writing process.

The book launch will take place Nov. 22 at the Beaconsfield Carriage House where Samuelson will read excerpts from the collection and sign copies of the book.

With files from Angela Walker

