Cousins Shore fish kill investigated for possible connection to manure spill

P.E.I. government officials say they're trying to determine whether a liquid manure spill at Cousins Pond last week is responsible for contaminated water four kilometres away at Cousins Shore beach, on the Island's North Shore.

There are signs up on the beach advising people not to swim or wade in the water as it "does not meet health standards." Other signs indicate the area is closed for harvesting shellfish as the area is contaminated and "not safe for consumption."

Dozens of dead fish washed up on the beach at Cousins Shore Sunday.

That's after government officials collected 538 dead brook trout at Cousins Pond days earlier. Those fish are being analyzed to determine how they died.

Dozens of dead fish washed up on the beach at Cousins Shore Sunday. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

The province reported June 5 that there had been a "major liquid manure spill" in that area on June 3.

The province has not indicated how much manure made it into the water. The spill impacted about four kilometres of waterway, according to the province.

Cousins Shore is located on P.E.I.'s North Shore between Cavendish and Malpeque. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

Silt fences and three dams were constructed to stop the flow of manure into the waterway, which was considered contained by 7 p.m. on June 3.

A provincial spokesperson said in an email to CBC Monday that the area at Cousins Shore was closed to swimming over the weekend and additional water samples were collected for further analysis. The beach will remain closed until the test results come back.

The beach will remain closed until test results of water samples come back. (Nicola MacLeod/CBC)

