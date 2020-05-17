Review into escape of 2 inmates leads to increased surveillance at P.E.I. courthouse

A review into the escape of two inmates from the Charlottetown courthouse has found that gaps in procedure — and distracted staff — were responsible for the breach.

The two men were at the courthouse in Charlottetown for hearings on Jan. 30. Even though they were wearing leg shackles and were supposed to be in locked holding cells, they managed to leave by a side door and run away.

Authorities were first alerted to the escape when someone called Charlottetown police around 2 p.m. about two men in leg shackles running from the courthouse. Police notified the courthouse.

One inmate had second thoughts minutes later and turned himself in at the courthouse. Police picked up the second man at a home about a kilometre away, just before 3 p.m. Both men were charged with escaping custody and property damage to one of the interior doors of the courthouse which is normally secured with an electronic lock.

The Justice Department provided CBC News with a memo summarizing the investigation into the escape.

According to the memo written on March 17, a review by the court services manager found a sheriff services officer had failed to lock the holding cell.

Further, a disturbance caused by a member of the public, which the chief sheriff and other court staff handled, diverted their attention away from monitoring the holding cell area by security video, "resulting in the error not being discovered as it would have been in the normal course," according to the memo.

'Verification of lock engagement'

The internal review of the escape led to changes in procedures in February to make sure staff are monitoring the holding cells all the time when a prisoner is in custody, and "for verification of lock engagement." The review also resulted in staff work stations being "reallocated to allow for improved monitoring."

Additional security cameras have been ordered for installation around the courthouse in Charlottetown. (Sally Pitt/CBC)

In addition, extra surveillance cameras have been ordered — although due to the pandemic, the installation has been delayed. Courthouse management has also asked that extra sheriffs be hired to handle the increase in cases being heard in P.E.I. Supreme Court.

The memo also says that court services had arranged — prior to the escape — for the federal government to review security and safety at all court facilities in the province. That review had been scheduled for two weeks after the escape, and court managers plan to use its findings to look at possible additional security changes.

"While it may be impossible to plan for all circumstances, the new procedures and protocols will ensure the sheriffs are able to prevent further opportunities for escape," the memo concluded.

CBC asked for an interview with someone from justice services to elaborate on the review's findings, but was told no further information would be made available for security reasons.

More from CBC P.E.I.