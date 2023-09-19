Emails, inconsistencies and consent top of mind in Vanderzwaag case closing arguments

Lawyers have wrapped up their arguments in the John Vanderzwaag sexual assault trial, taking place in Charlottetown.

The jury of five men and seven women will begin deliberations after Justice John Mitchell gives his legal instructions on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mitchell told jurors to pack an overnight bag, since they'll be sequestered if they haven't come to a unanimous decision by the end of the first day.

Vanderzwaag, who also goes by the first name Jan, was charged with two counts of sexual assault dating back about 20 years.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.

He was 22 at the time, and the complainants were a teen boy and a young man whose identities are protected through a publication ban.

The complainants had met Vanderzwaag through their church, the Charlottetown Christian Reformed Church, and through mutual friends.

On Wednesday, defence lawyer Brian Ross said many parts of the complainants' testimony made no sense, telling the jurors: "There is no evidence in this case that allows you to be sure."

He said the case rests on the word of two men who could not recall basic details of what happened the night the assault allegedly took place — when they slept over at Vanderzwaag's parents' home — but remembered other aspects with clarity.

The lawyer said it's telling that the older complainant stayed in the house after the alleged assault, and did nothing to ensure minors at the sleepover were safe with "a rapist on the loose in the house."

2004 email called 'friendly, jovial'

Ross also came back to a "friendly, jovial email" the defence says the older complainant sent to Vanderzwaag in 2004 — about three years after the alleged assault — in which he asked the defendant to write him back.

"Where is the outrage that John Vanderzwaag raped him, that John Vanderzwaag molested [the younger complainant]?" Ross asked.

"Why would he be emailing John Vanderzwaag at all?"

John Vanderzwaag (left) arrives at court in Charlottetown on the first day of his trial with his lawyer, Brian Ross. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The older complainant has told the court he doesn't remember sending such an email.

Vanderzwaag testified he was in love with the older complainant and had consensual sexual contact with him on the night in question, although he acknowledged under cross-examination he never discussed the sexual activity with the complainant before initiating it or afterward.

He said his truth has evolved as a result of therapy....You cannot rely on his evidence. — Brian Ross

He also testified he never had any sexual contact with the younger complainant, who was under 16 at the time.

Of that complainant, Ross told the jury: "He said his truth has evolved as a result of therapy.... You cannot rely on his evidence….There was no concern at the time that anything improper happened."

One witness for the Crown did testify the younger complainant "was screaming he wanted to go home." But of her, Ross said: "I respectfully submit that you got to see her lie in real time."

'Sexual assault is traumatic'

Summing up for the Crown, Lisa Goulden said a criminal prosecution is "like putting together a jigsaw puzzle: Some pieces may fit, some may not."

Goulden reminded the jury that human memory is fallible, especially when a person is distressed.

If you think of the things you remember or don't remember in the midst of a traumatic event … I believe this will help you understand the various witnesses. — Lisa Goulden

"If you think of the things you remember or don't remember in the midst of a traumatic event … I believe this will help you understand the various witnesses," she said. "Sexual assault is traumatic."

The Crown attorney spent some time going over the interactions the complainants and others in their circle had with elders from the Charlottetown Christian Reformed Church shortly after the sleepover, suggesting they were the reason why neither man went to the police until 20 years later.

When a letter was sent complaining about Vanderzwaag's behaviour involving the older complainant, she said, officials from the church told them "their allegations were false and malicious and they should issue a retraction to the accused."

Goulden said that action "shook their faith and their ability to go forward" with any official complaint.

Consent will be key issue

She also addressed Vanderzwaag's testimony that he believed the sexual contact with the older complainant, who was a very close friend, was consensual.

"The accused believing that the other person was consenting is not a defence," Goulden said.

"Despite Mr. Vanderzwaag's feelings that he was in love, his hopes that [the complainant] felt the same way … his feelings don't matter. His feelings don't create consent."

Under Canadian law, "reasonable steps" must be taken to obtain consent to sexual activity, according to the federal Department of Justice's website.

Among other things, it says consent can't be assumed if the accused person was intoxicated or in a state of "recklessness or willful blindness, or where the accused failed to take reasonable steps to ascertain whether the complainant was consenting."