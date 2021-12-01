Mental health assessment ordered after stabbing at St. Eleanor's House

A judge in Summerside, P.E.I., has ordered a mental health assessment for a man accused of stabbing a staff member at a residential facility for addictions treatment.

Kyle Blaisdell, 29, appeared in Summerside court Wednesday by video link from the provincial jail.

He's charged with assault with a weapon, after a staff member at St. Eleanor's House was stabbed in the back on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The male employee is expected to make a full recovery, after being treated at the Prince County Hospital and released.

The suspect appeared virtually at the Prince County Courthouse, connecting by video conference from the provincial jail. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

St. Eleanor's House, located on South Drive in Summerside, is a residential facility for men who are receiving mental health and addictions treatment.

Blaisdell has faced similar charges in the past.

Six years ago, he was accused of stabbing two people in Charlottetown, and was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

In that case, the judge accepted psychiatric findings that Blaisdell was in a drug-induced psychosis at the time of the stabbings.

He was found not criminally responsible.

Crown prosecutor John Diamond said Blaisdell was eventually sent to St. Eleanor's House as part of his transitioning process from psychiatric hospital back into the community.

"There was no indication that Kyle Blaisdell was going to be violent or anything of that sort," he said. "He was simply dealing with issues related to addictions and there has been no indication he's been violent in the past six years."

Diamond added: "Dealing with people with addictions and mental health issues, there is no crystal ball that's going to provide people with the ability to foretell the future."

After news of the attack broke last week, Health P.E.I. issued a statement promising "operational and safety debrief sessions to determine what steps can be taken in addition to existing safety protocols to prevent situations like this."

It added: "Health P.E.I. has a thorough violence prevention plan and we continue to provide training, risk assessments, policies and public education initiatives to ensure our staff are as safe as possible while at work."