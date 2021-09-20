Soldier found guilty of sexual assault after P.E.I. court martial

A soldier being court-martialled on Prince Edward Island for sexual assault and disgraceful behaviour has been found guilty on both charges.

A military judge handed down the decision on Friday at the J. David Stewart Armoury in Charlottetown, following a court martial that began Sept. 8.

During the military trial, the female victim testified the soldier entered her bedroom on a military base in Nova Scotia and forcibly restrained her while he tried to kiss her.

On the first day of the trial, the soldier's lawyer filed in application to introduce information about the victim's sexual past.

That application was later withdrawn by the defence, following discussions with military prosecutors.

By agreement with the prosecutors, the soldier's defence lawyer cross-examined the victim about her recollections of events leading up to the incident on the day in question.

Cross-examination of the female vicitm included questions about her recollection of events leading up to the incident. (Brian Higginss/CBC)

The incident happened a few years ago and both parties were under 18 at the time.

Because of that, the military court ordered a ban on publication of any details that could identify them.

No date has been set for the soldier to return to court for sentencing.