P.E.I. man pleads guilty to drug charges after count of negligence causing death dropped

A sentencing date has been set for a P.E.I. man who had been facing charges in connection with a man's drug-related death.

Evan Anchikoski has pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking and one count of possession.

He was originally charged with negligence causing death in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man in Burlington, P.E.I., in 2022.

That charge was dropped earlier this fall.

Anchikoski is in custody and is expected back in Summerside court for sentencing on Nov. 22.