Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI

P.E.I. man pleads guilty to drug charges after count of negligence causing death dropped

A sentencing date of Nov. 22 has been set for a P.E.I. man who had been facing charges in connection with a man’s drug-related death.

Evan Anchikoski will be back in Summerside court Nov. 22 for sentencing

Devon Goodsell · CBC News ·
Prince County Provincial Court House sign outside the building
Evan Anchikoski is in custody and is expected back in Summerside court for sentencing on Nov. 22. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

A sentencing date has been set for a P.E.I. man who had been facing charges in connection with a man's drug-related death.

Evan Anchikoski has pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking and one count of possession. 

He was originally charged with negligence causing death in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man in Burlington, P.E.I., in 2022.

That charge was dropped earlier this fall.

Anchikoski is in custody and is expected back in Summerside court for sentencing on Nov. 22.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now