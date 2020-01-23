Climate protester told to keep the peace, stay away from P.E.I. legislature

A climate change protester who was removed from the P.E.I. legislature for causing a disturbance has been ordered to keep the peace and stay away from the Coles Building.

Crown Attorney Jeff MacDonald stayed the two disturbance charges and a trespass infraction against Daphnee Azoulay.

Police arrested Azoulay, a member of the P.E.I. chapter of Extinction Rebellion, in October at the P.E.I. legislature.

This is not Azoulay's first brush with the law.

Charlottetown police handed her a no-trespassing order following an incident in March at Charlottetown City Hall.

Arrested at City Hall

Police arrested her after she tried to unroll a banner inside the council chambers and refused to leave.

Police arrested Daphnee Azoulay in March after she tried to unroll a banner inside the council chambers at Charlottetown City Hall and refused to leave. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Azoulay told CBC News at the time she didn't regret her actions.

"We wanted only to show our sign to the councillors, so it would not have disrupted the meeting," Azoulay said.

Extinction Rebellion is a global grassroots group that wants zero carbon emissions by 2025. It launched in the U.K. last fall demanding governments tell the truth about climate change.

