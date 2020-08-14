P.E.I. ballroom acting as courtroom due to COVID-19

An Island ballroom has been transformed into a courtroom for the Supreme Court of P.E.I. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The courthouse in Summerside has two rooms for legal proceedings. The larger one is still being used by the provincial court. But the smaller one — used by the Supreme Court — does not allow for proper heath protocols to be followed.

"It just became readily apparent that we would just not be able to respect the social distancing and the other guidelines," said Chief Justice Tracey Clements of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island.

"That's why we are out of there."

According to Clements, they made the move to the Loyalist Country Inn on June 29 — except for some matters that involve accused persons who are already in custody.

'There are a number of challenges and issues with the Summerside courthouse,' said Chief Justice Tracey Clements of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island. 'I think it's fair to say that those became more pronounced during COVID.' (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

"I don't think it's ideal to be having court matters heard in a hotel," said Clements. "But we are making the best of the situation that we have."

While they are still in a "fairly public facility," Clements said they are using a more private ballroom at the back of the hotel for court matters, and also have their own door.

"Security is something that we are always concerned about. So certainly we have the sheriff there," she said. "We're trying to replicate it, you know, a courtroom… It's not identical but we're doing the best we can."

Usual courthouse being used in Charlottetown

In Charlottetown, matters are still being heard in the courthouse as usual, with protocols in place. For example, officials have added plastic protective walls, sanitizers and are encouraging people to wear masks — but that is not mandatory.

"I think it's the same with everything, you're seeing more and more in terms of mask usage."

But for Prince County matters in Summerside, Clements said they will be using the hotel until at least the end of the year.

"From the public standpoint, you know, it probably causes a bit of uncertainty I'm sure for people and it probably seems a bit odd to be going to a hotel for a court proceeding," said Clements.

"But again, I think we're all doing the best that we can in this new climate that we find ourselves in."

