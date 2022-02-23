P.E.I. appeals court upholds acquittal of Docherty farm in fish kill case

The P.E.I. Court of Appeal has dismissed the Crown's arguments in a high-profile case involving a fish kill on the Clyde River five and a half years ago.

The ruling dated Tuesday was a split decision, with two of the three justices upholding the acquittal of Skye View Farms of Elmwood. They were acting Chief Justice Michele Murphy and Justice Terri MacPherson.

The third judge, Justice John Mitchell, wrote in a dissenting opinion that he thought there were grounds to grant the Crown's appeal and order a new trial.

Back in July 2016, a number of dead fish were found in the Clyde River west of Charlottetown after a day of heavy rain.

Alex Docherty and his adult son Logan, as well as their company Skye View Farms Ltd., were charged in 2018 under the federal Fisheries Act with allowing a substance deleterious to fish — in this case, pesticide — to enter the river.

(Separately, Alex Docherty was fined by the province in 2017 for having allowed his pesticide sprayer's licence to expire.)

In 2019, provincial court Judge Nancy Orr ruled that fisheries officials failed to get a search warrant before going onto Skye View's property. She said that was a "serious breach" of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms when it came to the Dochertys' rights.

Evidence gathered by the defence but not presented in court because Orr's ruling stopped the case showed that about 70 millimetres of rain fell on Docherty's farm in the space of a few hours on July 24, 2016 — the equivalent of a one in 700-year rainfall event.

The Crown appealed Orr's decision – first to the Supreme Court of P.E.I. and then to the Court of Appeal.

When the Supreme Court of P.E.I. agreed there was a Charter breach last July, Justice James Gormley agreed the investigators acted improperly, given the seriousness of the charges under contemplation.

He noted that routine inspections do not require warrants, but this incident did not constitute a routine checkup.

At that time, Alex Docherty responded by saying: "This is a good day for my family but a great day for all farmers in Canada."

The Crown has the option of seeking leave to appeal this week's ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada if it wants to pursue the case.