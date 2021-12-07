Charlottetown court operations adjourned after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Both provincial and supreme court operations in Charlottetown are being adjourned Tuesday following news that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

This includes a coroner's inquest looking into the deaths of Danielle White and her nine-year-old daughter Olivia Rodd who died in July 2020.

According to the release, the COVID-19 case is under investigation, contact tracing is underway and the person is self-isolating.

Close contacts are being tested today and will be required to isolate until otherwise directed by the Chief Public Health Office.

Because some of those close contacts do include court employees, the release said, there "is temporarily insufficient court staff to ensure complete court operations."

CPHO said the risk of transmission remains low.

People scheduled to appear at Provincial Court in Charlottetown can contact Cindy Stewart at 902-368-6040. For Supreme Court, they can reach out to Sandra Ripley at 902-368-6023.

The release said court operations are set to resume once the Department of Justice and Public Safety has confirmed there is enough staff.