'It felt like we were in a movie': P.E.I. couple celebrates nuptials at Old Home Week midway

'As soon as Jeff lifted Katelyn up to kiss her ... there were 400 people clapping and cheering. It was surreal,' photographer Katrina Kuzminer says. (Katrina Kuzminer Photography)

A P.E.I. couple who married this week planned their tiny wedding around a classic P.E.I. location: the midway at Old Home Week in Charlottetown.

Jeffery MacDonald and Katelyn Waite (now MacDonald) of Long Creek had been engaged for three years, but were delaying their wedding because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Waite's mother died last fall and other family members were also going through illnesses, so they weren't really feeling like a big wedding.

Instead, they decided a couple of months ago to hold a small private ceremony with just a handful of friends and immediate family. They wed earlier this week at Charlottetown's Victoria Park.

Now their post-wedding photos are causing a stir on social media.

Jeff MacDonald holds his bride Katelyn over his shoulder, with the carousel in the background. (Katrina Kuzminer Photography)

It was photographer and friend Katrina Kuzminer's idea to capture the wedding photos at the midway that's part of the annual Provincial Exhibition.

"She had suggested the carnival cause she knows that is completely out of our comfort zone, and especially because it was such a low-key wedding," bride Katelyn MacDonald told CBC News.

Free admission for these newlyweds

The wedding itself took only about 10 minutes, she said. Then they headed over to the exhibition grounds at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

"They let us right in. We didn't have to pay or anything, which was great!" MacDonald said.

Photographer Katrina Kuzminer suggested the midway as a location as soon as she heard the couple was planning to tie the knot during Old Home Week. (Katrina Kuzminer Photography)

MacDonald said she and her husband were a little self-conscious in their formal attire, moving through the throngs of people in the middle of the day.

"Just walking through the crowd, when you're not so in love with all the attention, it felt a little odd. I guess. But anyways, we were laughing and having a great time," she said.

'We were laughing and having a great time,' says bride Katelyn (Waite) MacDonald. (Katrina Kuzminer Photography)

Photographer Kuzminer "wanted him to pick me up and kind of dip me and give me a kiss. And he is definitely not someone for the attention," MacDonald said of her brand new spouse.

"Whenever he did that, literally everybody around us started woo-ing and clapping and it just — it felt like we were in a movie. It was actually amazing."

MacDonald said she is happy she decided to have her hair and makeup done and get dressed up for the occasion.

"It was beautiful," she said.

'If he had asked me 10 years ago to do this, I would have said: "Absolutely not!"' jokes Katelyn MacDonald of the photo shoot at the midway. (Katrina Kuzminer Photography)

Many people have reached out to her to compliment her on the photos that were posted online.

She has big plans, literally, for the image of the couple in front of the ferris wheel.

"I can't wait to blow it up and put it on my wall," she said.