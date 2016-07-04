Popular country music competition returns to Summerside with $4,500 up for grabs

Some "top-notch" amateur talent, a few no doubt with jitters, will be on display this week when a popular tradition returns to the Summerside Lobster Festival.

After a 20-year absence, the amateur country music contest makes its comeback with $4,500 in prize money up for grabs.

Twenty-four singers will take the stage at Credit Union Place on Tuesday night. That will be whittled down to 10 on Wednesday.

Summerside Coun. Barb Ramsay, a previous winner of the contest, said there has been lots of excitement leading up to the show.

"It's a bit of nostalgia. It's a bit of the, you know, the Island tradition, the country music. It's time to bring some traditions back, because I believe if we don't do that, we're going to lose the traditions. And I just feel they are so important. So I just think it means a lot to the people."

P.E.I. country singer Cory Gallant, one of three judges, expects the competition to be tight. (Cory Gallant/Facebook)

P.E.I. country music singer Cory Gallant is one of three judges in the competition. Along with Meaghan Blanchard and Scott Parsons. He said the East Coast's ability to produce quality musicians won't make their job easy.

"I think the level of talent is going to be top-notch," he said.

"I think that is what P.E.I. is known for, just to sit back and kind of take a breath and just try and relax a little bit more and that comes with playing music on the weekends and family get-togethers and kitchen parties and benefit shows and I think that all aids in garnishing the talent here on P.E.I. and the East Coast in general."

Overcoming jitters

Gallant, who was Music P.E.I.'s Entertainer of the Year in 2020, said it's understandable some contestants will be nervous getting up in front of the crowd and judges for the first time. Even seasoned musicians like Gallant can forget lyrics at times.

"I've been playing for so many years you know, all over North America, really, there's still nights where I go to sing something and I blank."

Having fun is the big thing … just enjoy the moment and the rest will come. — Cory Gallant

Not to say that it will happen, Gallant said, but if it does, it's best to just roll with it, relax and "make it a memorable evening."

"Having fun is the big thing … just enjoy the moment and the rest will come."

Each performer will sing one song Tuesday night backed by the Chad Matthews Band. The finalists will sing again Wednesday night.

$3,000 top prize

The top prize of $3,000 is sponsored by Warren Ellis from Summerside Chrysler Dodge, the second-place $1,000 prize by Kool Breeze Farms and the $500 third-place prize by Anderson Automotive.

Ramsay said they hope to recreate the magic from decades ago when the carnival was six-days long and the singing competition was the highlight.

"It was a wonderful experience for me," she said. "There'd be a couple of thousand people in the arena. So, you know, we knew it was big. We knew people liked it."

The competition begins at 7 p.m. both nights. Tickets are available online and at the Credit Union Place box office.