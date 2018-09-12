P.E.I. nabs Canadian Country Music Awards 'hat trick'

It was a big year for P.E.I. at this past weekend's Canadian Country Music Awards.

Two Islanders and one Island-based event came out on top at the awards ceremony.

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival was named the top festival of the year.

Mitch Jay was named Steel Guitar Player of the Year. Jay is now based in Calgary and last year worked with Meghan Patrick, Dallas Smith and The Washboard Union.

Charlottetown native Steve Coady, now vice-president of radio promotion with Warner Music Canada in Toronto, won Industry Person of the Year.

"It's good to get a spotlight shone on us," said Coady.

Steve Coady is Industry Person of the Year, 2018. (Canadian Country Music Awards)

"I use the hockey analogy, where there always seems to be someone from P.E.I. playing in the NHL and every now and then someone wins a Stanley Cup and it's a really big deal. I can tell you we were all pretty excited to have a P.E.I. hat trick."

It's the second Canadian Country Music award win for both Steve Coady and Mitch Jay.

