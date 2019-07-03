Counterfeit cash circulating on P.E.I., police warn

Summerside and Charlottetown police have found fake $50s with the serial number AMF3489436. Police in Summerside also found fake $50s with the serial number GHP7439466. (Charlottetown Police)

Police in Charlottetown and Summerside, P.E.I., are warning the public about counterfeit cash that's circulating around the province.

Police in both cities have seized fake $100 and $50 bills and are investigating further instances of counterfeit bills being used.

"They're really of pretty poor quality, but they could easily be overlooked in a busy environment," said Sgt. Jason Blacquiere with Summerside police.

"If anybody really takes a close look at them you'll see that they're just made of regular paper."

Cash mostly being used in busy stores

The cash notes have no raised printing, they're not made of polymer and they're smaller than authentic bills, he said.

Sgt. Jason Blacquiere says most of the bills were used in busy stores. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

There have been fake $50s seized in Summerside and Charlottetown with the serial number AMF3489436. Summerside police have also identified $50 bills with the serial number GHP7439466 .

All the counterfeit $100 bills identified by both police forces carry the serial number FKC1034330.

Blacquiere said the cash has mostly been used in busy stores.

Police in both jurisdictions urged the public to pay special attention to $50s and $100s they receive and asked people to call police about any suspicious cash.

