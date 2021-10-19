Charlottetown police investigating counterfeit $100 US bills

The counterfeit bills have the same serial number LB45440078L, have no hologram features and display four Chinese characters on the back side. (Charlottetown Police Services)

Charlottetown police are warning local businesses that counterfeit $100 US bills are being passed in the city.

Two separate incidents were reported to police. Both happened on Oct. 12 and involved someone paying for an order at a drive-thru window.

The bills have the same serial number: LB4 54400 78L. They do not have hologram features.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.