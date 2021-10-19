Charlottetown police investigating counterfeit $100 US bills
Charlottetown police are warning local businesses that counterfeit $100 US bills are being passed in the city.
Two bills were passed in the city Oct. 12
Charlottetown police are warning local businesses that counterfeit $100 US bills are being passed in the city.
Two separate incidents were reported to police. Both happened on Oct. 12 and involved someone paying for an order at a drive-thru window.
The bills have the same serial number: LB4 54400 78L. They do not have hologram features.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.