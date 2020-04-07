Canadian psychologists providing free sessions to front-line health-care workers during COVID-19

Some Canadian psychologists are volunteering their time to provide free counselling sessions to front-line health-care workers.

So far, about 200 members of the Canadian Psychological Association have volunteered. People who reach out for help will receive a call within 24 hours.

Brent Macdonald is one of three psychologists on P.E.I. listed in the program.

He said while the virtual sessions aren't the same as face-to-face interactions, he's grateful to still be able to provide a "necessary" service to front-line workers that "otherwise might not be available to them."

Ensuring counselling is accessible and flexible for front-line workers is important, Macdonald said, as working hours — especially in the midst of a global pandemic — are often unpredictable.

Counselling the well-informed

"Even something as basic as finding the time for them to do any kind of therapeutic work is really, really difficult."

The work of counselling front-line workers also tends to require a different approach, he said.

Brent Macdonald is one of three Island psychologists who are listed under the Canadian Psychological Association's list of professionals volunteering their time during COVID-19. (Emma Macdonald Photography)

"Front-line workers tend to be very well informed about what's going on with the virus," he said. "But at the same time, they're seeing things that you and I and the general population wouldn't be seeing.

"It's kind of a compounding effect in the sense that they have good information, and that good information could actually be a little bit frightening sometimes when you have too much of it."

It's difficult in particular for kids of front-line workers to understand why mom or dad is putting him or herself at risk. — Brent Macdonald, psychologist

An added dimension is the stress for many front-line workers of potentially bringing the virus home with them.

"We are first and foremost human beings, and as human beings, you know, we have to care for those around us. That includes our families," Macdonald said.

"So it's difficult in particular for kids of front-line workers to understand why mom or dad is putting him or herself at risk by going into a workplace to help other people and then potentially putting them and their family at risk."

Macdonald said when he encounters these concerns, he reminds people that there are many safeguards used to prevent the pandemic from spreading.

But with no end in sight for COVID-19, it can still be difficult to manage mental health.

"We like our lives to be somewhat predictable," Macdonald said.

"Overall we like to know where our paycheques are coming from, we like to know when our next meal is coming from, we like to have a sense of both the short-term and the long-term game.

"And right now, neither of those things are things that we know."

COVID-19: What you need to know

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Common symptoms include:

Fever.

Cough.

Tiredness.

But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.

Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.

What should I do if I feel sick?

Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.

How can I protect myself?

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.

Practise physical distancing.

More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.

More from CBC P.E.I.