4 new councillors for Alberton, no byelection
With 1 candidate dropping out there is no need for a byelection
The town of Alberton, P.E.I., won't be having a byelection after all.
A byelection was supposed to be held on Sept. 9 to fill four vacant councillor positions after councillors resigned.
Following those resignations the council was reduced to the mayor and two councillors, but the province agreed to let the town council continue until a byelection could be held to fill the vacant positions at town hall.
Five names came forward to take a shot at being part of council but town officials say one candidate withdrew her name this week.
That means the four remaining people who came forward for the vacant councillor positions were acclaimed.
Those new councillors for the town are Chester Adams, Alan Curtis, Michael Murphy and Mary Jean O'Brien.
With files from Angela Walker
