O'Leary council working on emergency management plan

The town of O'Leary is hashing out the details of an emergency management plan it hopes to put in place in case of future situations like post-tropical storm Dorian.

The plan would be used during severe storms or prolonged power outages, said O'Leary Mayor Eric Gavin.

Having a plan in place, he said, will offer some peace of mind.

"If something happens again, we're going to be prepared for it," he said.

While residents did help each other out in September as Dorian touched down on the Island, Gavin said the town could have benefited from being more prepared.

Before the first winter storm

"Just in case there's a disaster or people lose their power or whatever else, we've got to have some kind of plan there," Gavin said.

For example, Gavin said the plan would identify a designated warming station where people would be able to charge their devices and have access to water and food.

He said the plan would also identify who in the community would be in charge of executing different parts of the emergency plan. That could help avoid confusion during emergency situations.

He said the aim is to have the plan in place before the first winter storm hits.

