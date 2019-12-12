P.E.I. premier announces 28-member growth and recovery committee

A team of 28 Islanders from various backgrounds and organizations has been created to establish a plan for recovery and growth potential for the province over the next one, two, five and 10 years.

The Council for Recovery and Growth will engage Islanders and organizations in creating a plan to harness growth and build opportunity, Premier Dennis King said in a news release Monday.

The council will hold its inaugural meeting next week virtually. The council will be tasked to work quickly and report back to government by the end of August.

A number of groups and organizations will have the opportunity to partner with the council, contributing from their own perspectives and that of their respective industries. These partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Council for Recovery and Growth membership includes:

Jason Aspin, Aspin Kemp & Associates.

Steve Bellamy, Confederation Centre of the Arts.

Dawn Binns, Insight Brand & Marketing Studio.

Julia Campbell, JEMS Boutique and Anne of Green Gables Store.

Mike Cassidy, T3 Transit.

Mitch Cobb, Upstreet Brewing.

Mark Coffin, Tronosjet.

Stefanie Corbett, Island Capital Partners.

Isabelle Dasylva-Gill, Société Saint-Thomas-d'Aquin.

Esther Dockendorff, P.E.I. Mussel King.

Adam Fenech, University of Prince Edward Island.

Chad Herron, Cows Inc.

Amy Hsiao, University of Prince Edward Island.

Karen Jackson, P.E.I. Union of Public Sector Employees.

Amber Jadis, Bricks 4 Kids.

Ray Keenan, Rollo Bay Holdings.

Cynthia MacLeod, Award-winning musical artist.

Chris Matters, Llink Consulting.

Darren Mitchell, Trout River Industries.

Mohammed Moin, Somru Bioscience.

Terry Nabuurs, Wheel House and Terry's Berries.

Debbie Plouffe, Centre for Aquaculture Technologies Canada.

Sydney Seggie, Fellow Earthlings.

Michael Smith, Inn at Bay Fortune.

Treena Smith, Canadian Mental Health Association.

Oliver Technow, BioVectra.

Joanne Thompson, Thinking Big.

Jenene Wooldridge, L'Nuey.

"COVID-19 has impacted all Islanders — our entire well-being has been threatened.… We need to chart a clear path forward, one that does not necessarily take us back to our pre-COVID normal," King said in the release.

"We have an opportunity to learn from this time period — and we must."

More from CBC P.E.I.