Charlottetown council votes to rezone land for mobile home neighbourhood

A new mobile home neighbourhood moved to reality after a motion to rezone the land passed first reading during Charlottetown city council Monday night.

Council voted nine to one in favour of rezoning the property along Norwood Road and Friar Drive to allow the development of 66 lots in the neighbourhood.

"It certainly meets a need of people in the city of Charlottetown," said Coun. Mike Duffy, the chair of planning and heritage.

"There's folks in Charlottetown that work hard. They're raising their family. They just don't have enough financial resources to get out of the apartment."

'Unique situation'

The property is owned by P.E.I. Home & RV Centre and is currently designated low-density residential. To allow for mobile homes, the official plan designation would change to mobile home residential and a portion of the land would be rezoned to manufactured housing residential.

In similar circumstances, Duffy said residents might own the home itself, but the land it sits on is typically rented out by the property owner. In this case, he said the land can also be purchased with an affordable price tag.

"This is a very unique situation," said Duffy.

"After working long and hard at a career or job at the end of the career, they have something to show for it. They have equity in the home rather than just dumping rent out month after month after month."

'Council is listening'

During a public consultation in January, concerns were raised regarding increased traffic, an existing drainage corridor and parking.

Coun. Julie McCabe proposed the idea of deferring the resolution Monday, however it was instead amended to incorporate a development agreement.

"We want to ensure that that city council is listening, listening to the concerns of the current homeowners in that area, because they did come out and they were concerned," said Mayor Philip Brown.

"I think that'll be an opportunity to address some of the issues that come up during the public meeting."

Brown said council doesn't always get it right and there might be some people who disagree with how applications like rezoning are handled.

But, he said developments like this could bring in another dynamic for those looking for somewhere to live.

"It's how we look at housing and there are so many facets to it," he said. "This is just another facet to addressing that issue of affordable housing."

The resolution will be read a second time at the next public meeting of council.

