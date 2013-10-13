Charlottetown council calls on province to enact civil forfeiture law

Charlottetown council wants the province to pass a law that would allow police to seize property that investigators believes has been involved in a crime or was acquired by committing an illegal act.

Council voted Monday in favour of asking the province to enact a civil forfeiture law.

Under the law, no conviction would be required to authorize the police seizure of the property in question.

P.E.I. is one of only two provinces in Canada without a civil forfeiture law. Newfoundland and Labrador is the other.

Similar laws have been controversial in other provinces, with some facing legal challenges.

Coun. Mitchell Tweel tabled the motion, saying the 'drug houses' in the city need to get cleaned up. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Coun. Mitchell Tweel tabled the motion, saying he is sick of the number of "drug houses" in the city.

"It's plaguing the neighbourhoods. It's a hazard, it's unsafe, it's dangerous," he said

"The status quo was not working. People want to feel safe in their community, young families want to live in the city particularly in the in the heart of the city and they want to live in a very safe environment."

Police onside, but cautious

The Charlottetown Police Service is encouraged by the possibility of new legislation.

"It certainly helps in our efforts to protect our communities and really truly it boils down to public safety," said Deputy Chief Brad McConnell.

"This type of legislation is to support communities that are affected by houses that are occupied by people that are compromising public safety. So anything that gives us an extra tool to combat those type of activities, we're in support of."

Brad McConnell, deputy chief of Charlottetown police, welcomed the motion from council. (Natalia Goodwn/CBC)

McConnell the challenge for police is that after a crime has been prosecuted, the same people can often return to a drug house, for example, and continue with illegal activities.

He did have some concerns with the proposed law given the current housing crisis in the city.

"Any city that has vacancy rates as low as ours has to be cautious of displacing people," he said

"That's one of the things that I want to make sure that we're in front of … that appropriate measures are put in place to make sure that you know we're not in a place where we're putting people with no alternatives to go regardless of of what they're accused of."

McConnell said many stakeholders, including all police forces, would have to be consulted before new legislation could be put in place.

A letter will now be forwarded to the premier's office for consideration.

More P.E.I. news