Confusion around $2.5M delays Charlottetown capital budget approval

Charlottetown city council postponed approving this year's capital budget Monday night after what appeared to be confusion surrounding millions of dollars.

"The capital budget was off by about two-and-a-half million dollars in the figures," said Coun. Terry Bernard.

"Obviously we're not prepared to pass a budget until we find where that two-and-a-half million is."

Council has held several meetings already regarding the capital budget, and councillors were concerned that the version they were looking at Monday evening required about $2.5 million more in borrowing than what they were expecting.

We couldn't seem to be able to get an answer on where that money was. - Coun. Terry Bernard

Bernard was the first councillor to speak up about the number. He said after weeks of going through documents and making agreements on where to put the city's money, he was under the impression the figure was decided upon.

"We couldn't seem to be able to get an answer on where that money was," he said.

"A lot of times, you know, when you're talking about budgets, especially capital, there's a lot of people's projects that they would like to see done and there's only so much money to go around."

'An awful lot of money'

As efforts were made to clarify the numbers, Mayor Philip Brown proposed the idea of simply passing the budget on the table.

"Let's just pass it as is and then we'll work out the details," said Brown. "Anything we're spending in this budget has to come back here to get voted on anyways."

'We have to get our capital budget in place now,' said Mayor Philip Brown during city council's monthly meeting. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Eventually, council voted 9-1 in favour of deferring the approval of the capital budget until later in the week.

"When you pass a budget, you're passing the budget. You should know how much you're passing," said Bernard.

"Two-and-a-half million dollars — an awful lot of money to not be sure where that is."

Speaking to CBC News Tuesday morning, Brown said there were some technical problems with how the budget was being presented Monday evening, and that led to confusion about the numbers.

'That number was two-and-a-half million dollars higher than what I recall we were working with,' says Coun. Terry Bernard. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

This is a particularly large capital budget, he said, because like other jurisdictions the city is ramping up infrastructure spending to help with the economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that makes the councillors' hesitance understandable.

Council will meet again on the capital budget Wednesday. Brown said his understanding is there was no change in the borrowing numbers, and it should not be too difficult to clear up the confusion.

The details of the capital budget remain under embargo until it is approved by council.

