In-person meeting of Atlantic premiers shelved amid rising COVID numbers

There will be no in-person meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers on Monday.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs hoped to host three other Atlantic premiers in Moncton. It would have been the council's first in-person-meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

All four provinces are grappling with increased COVID case numbers over the past few weeks.

P.E.I. Public Health is asking Islanders to stay in the province unless it is necessary to leave and New Brunswick has returned to a state of emergency after nearly two months in its green recovery phase.

The premiers will meet virtually on Tuesday.