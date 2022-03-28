COVID-19 cough and fever clinics on P.E.I. to close this week

Health P.E.I. announced Monday it will close its two cough and fever clinics in Charlottetown and Slemon Park at the end of March.

Routine care for Islanders with respiratory illness will now transition back to family physician offices and walk-in clinics, a written release said.

When the clinics were established in 2020 as a place for people with COVID-19 symptoms to be seen and assessed by a doctor, the pandemic looked different than it does now.

"At that time, vaccines were not available and personal protective equipment was not as readily available, making it difficult for physician's offices to see these patients in person," said Dr. Laura O'Connor, Health P.E.I.'s COVID response physician lead.

"Now, we have the equipment and procedures to care for patients in their usual place of care."

Family and walk-in clinic doctors have already been given access to resources and informed about this change, she said, and are ready to see patients virtually and in-person.

Seek help if needed

O'Connor said most cases of COVID-19 can be treated at home without visiting a doctor's office.

"Like many viruses, you need to let it run its course," the release said.

If people find their symptoms getting worse, they're advised to contact their family doctor or nurse practitioner. Those who are immunosuppressed or over age 50 should consider phoning a doctor or 811 within the first five days of COVID-19 symptoms to see if they may benefit from an antiviral medicine such as Paxlovid.

The government is advising the more than 20,000 people on P.E.I. without a family physician to call 811 for advice or visit a walk-in clinic.

"If your symptoms are severe enough you don't believe you can wait for an appointment with your doctor, it's time to visit the emergency department of your local hospital," the release said. "If you do not feel you can travel to the hospital safely on your own, call 911

"Staff at the hospital will make sure you are safely taken in and given the care you need."