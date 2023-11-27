Police have man in custody after attempted arson in Scotchfort, P.E.I.

One man is in custody in relation to an attempted arson in Scotchfort, P.E.I., on Saturday evening, though police say no charges have been laid in the case.

A home in Scotchfort sustained minor damage in the incident. No fire departments were asked to go to the scene, however.

Meanwhile, police say four suspicious structure fires along the North Shore in Queens County over the weekend are being investigated as possible cases of arson, as well as an incident in which 50 bales of hay were set on fire Sunday in Savage Harbour.

"We are investigating this as related occurrences given the time frame, the geography, the area and the types of fires that we have encountered here," RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore said Monday.

"This has been all very similar, and so they're being investigated as being connected."

RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore says police do not believe the suspected arson incidents were targeted at particular cottage-owners, but they are thought to be related to each other. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

Two cottages were destroyed by fire in the Donaldston area on Friday night, along with one in Stanhope on Saturday. A lifeguard building at Stanhope Beach was also destroyed by fire on Sunday.

Police do not believe the fires were targeted at specific residences, Moore said.

"We all see this as something that is unusual and something that we don't encounter very often, and we hope to have success with this investigation in the very near future."