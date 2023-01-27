Summerside-based Cottage Company faces fraud charges

RCMP on P.E.I. have laid three charges of fraud over $5,000 against a Summerside man and his construction company.

Police received the first complaint about the company in June of 2022, said RCMP Const. Gavin Moore.

"An investigation started into a company called the Cottage Company," said Moore.

"What came of that is three customers that engaged this company to build cottages for them and those customers reported spending over $140,000 in total, with them combined, and didn't receive any service."

The arrest was made on Tuesday and the accused will appear in provincial court in Summerside on April 19.

Moore advised homeowners hiring contractors to research and independently check references.

"Find out the reputation before you hire someone to do work. Ensure that you talk with independent people, that could be neighbours, that could be friends or relatives," he said.

Also be sure to get things in writing, including contracts, invoices, quotes, and save emails.

