2 people charged with arson in connection with weekend fires on P.E.I.

A 19-year-old man and a person under the age of 18 have been charged with arson after four fires were set in northern Queens County, P.E.I., over the weekend.

Two cottages were set on fire in the Donaldston area Friday night, and a third cottage burned to the ground in Stanhope on Saturday.

A fourth homeowner reported finding burn marks around a house in Scotchfort on Saturday, but no serious damage.

The RCMP's Major Crime Unit for P.E.I. said 19-year-old Dakota Ellis has been charged with arson in connection with the fire in Scotchfort.

Ellis remains in custody and will be facing additional charges in relation to the cottage fires in Donaldston and Stanhope, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Charred rubble marks the spot the Stanhope cottage stood. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The younger person, who cannot be named because of provisions in Canada's Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with arson in connection with the fires in Donaldston and Stanhope, as well as with break and enter.

"These arsons have greatly impacted individuals and invoked fear into our communities, and these charges will hopefully bring some sense of closure to this crime spree," Kevin Lewis, the RCMP acting commanding officer superintendent for P.E.I., was quoted as saying in the release.

RCMP continue to investigate, and are asking anyone with information to call 902-368-9300.