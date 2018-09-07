P.E.I. musician in Canada's brightest country music spotlight

Cory Gallant of Woodstock, P.E.I., will perform on the biggest stage of his career Friday night.

In June, Gallant received the top number of votes to win the national Canadian Country Music Association's Spotlight Performance contest.

That came with a trip to Hamilton for Country Music Week, and puts him on stage with Michelle Wright, Terri Clark and Jason McCoy at the FirstOntario Concert Hall for a special Legends concert.

He also has other showcase performances lined up through the weekend.

"We'll take it one hour at a time, just soak it all in," said Gallant.

"This weekend is huge, just meeting the contacts that are here and getting to sing some original songs at the showcases, and hopefully — fingers crossed — somebody takes an interest and get some shows out of it for next summer, some opening acts or whatever."

When not writing or playing music, Gallant is a paramedic.

He will be seated with the performers at Sunday night's Canadian Country Music Awards, broadcast Sunday night on CBC Television, and hosted by Shania Twain.

With files from Island Morning