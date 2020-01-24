Former corrections officer charged with breach of trust

A former P.E.I. corrections officer has been charged with breach of trust after allegedly bringing unauthorized items into the jail.

James Tutton, 39, of Brackley, P.E.I., was charged in relation to incidents between Sept. 1 and Oct. 17, 2019.

Court documents say Tutton was charged with breach of trust in connection with his duties as a provincial corrections officer.

Crown attorney Nathan Beck said he couldn't provide any further details about the charge and could not say what the items were.

He said Tutton was also ordered to leave his passport with the RCMP.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice and Public Safety said Tutton is no longer employed by the province.

Tutton is due back in provincial court on Feb. 14.

