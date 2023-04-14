Person died in custody at provincial facility on P.E.I., coroner's office says

A person has died while in custody at a provincial facility on P.E.I., the coroner's office says.

Details about when, where and how the individual died have not been released.

The P.E.I. Coroner's Office says it is investigating the death.

It is still unclear if an inquest will take place.

This is the second death in custody this year after an involuntary patient died at Prince County Hospital in Summerside back in February.