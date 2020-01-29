Coronavirus a low risk on P.E.I., chief public health officer says

P.E.I. health officials are reminding people the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus in Canada is low even as new cases of the virus are confirmed in China and elsewhere.

The Island's chief public health officer says she understands why people could be worried. The virus, 2019-nCoV, has killed more than 130 people and there are still many questions about it, including transmission risks, that remain unknown.

"I think that's absolutely normal to be concerned about a new and emerging virus and I understand that concern," said Dr. Heather Morrison.

"I think it's important that we look at what we know and the evidence around the virus and follow the guidance nationally and internationally."

Absenteeism at schools remains low

She said evidence points to low risks on P.E.I. and across Canada and she's happy to see that in general that message seems to be getting across.

Erin Johnston, assistant director of the Public Schools Branch, says she has heard about a few parents who decided to keep their kids home from school because of coronavirus concerns, but that does not appear to be happening in big numbers. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The Public Schools Branch said it has heard about a few parents who decided to keep their kids home from school because of coronavirus concerns, but officials said that does not appear to be happening in big numbers.

"We get questions from parents all the time about a variety of things, and coming to school is one of them for a variety of reasons," said Erin Johnston, assistant director of the Public Schools Branch.

"But at this point in time, we're not experiencing any rates of student absenteeism that would be outside what we would consider very typical for schools this time of year."

Johnston said any time absenteeism exceeds 10 per cent, the Public Schools Branch would consult the public health office. She said the current absence rates are well below that threshold.

'Keep it in perspective'

Both the chief public health office and the school branch have been circulating information about coronavirus, including answers to frequently asked questions.

"I think we also need to keep it in perspective of other circulating viruses," Morrison said.

"We've had five hospitalizations and a death related to influenza in this province as of last week. And it's another respiratory virus that is widespread and we need to pay attention to that as well."

Morrison's advice includes washing your hands, observing coughing etiquette, staying home when sick and getting a flu shot.

More P.E.I. news