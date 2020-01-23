No cases of new coronavirus on P.E.I., risk low, says Chief Public Health Office

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office confirmed Thursday evening there have not been any cases of the new coronavirus on P.E.I. or in Canada to date.

It also said the overall risk of disease on the Island is considered low.

In a written release, the office said its infection control teams, 911, 811, and emergency departments are prepared to identify, treat and prevent the spread of this disease if it presents in Canada.

The Chief Public Health Office said it continues to collaborate with the Public Health Agency of Canada to monitor the situation.

The office is reminding Islanders to wash their hands frequently, to use their arms to cover their mouths and noses when they cough, and to stay home when sick.

