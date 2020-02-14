Self-quarantined Islanders getting shopping help from Chinese community

These days, Ally Guo and Wueming Qi are doing enough grocery shopping to call themselves professionals, regularly moving from one store to another with multiple lists in hand.

"Families can't go out to buy groceries. So we need to help them to buy things," said Qi.

"They say they don't have anything to do, because they're in isolation," added Guo. "The only thing they can do is cooking and eating. So, we can bring some happiness to them I think."

Guo and Qi say they're among several Chinese Islanders who started offering their shopping help a few weeks ago.

'Being careful is better than having regrets'

Members of P.E.I.'s Chinese community have been returning home from various areas of China, and isolating themselves in their homes for two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak in that country.

That's despite the fact Canadian health officials are only telling those returning from the centre of the outbreak in China's Hubei province to self-quarantine.

P.E.I. also hasn't had any cases of coronavirus, and the province's chief public health officer says the risk on the Island is low.

"Being careful is better than having regrets," said Guo. "We do this not only to protect ourselves, but to be responsible to the community."

Wueming Qi and Ally Guo say they often visit multiple grocery stores, to ensure they can check everything off on a family's list. (Rob LeClair/CBC)

As the number of families in quarantine has grown, Qi said, so has the number offering to help, mostly through social media channels popular with the Chinese community.

Qi said she's seen at least 10 others who've shared their contact information, and have offered to pick up and drop off groceries, cleaning supplies, or whatever else is needed.

"Many immigrants are coming here, so we always help each other," said Qi.

"Sometimes it's very difficult to live in a country, which is so far away from our homeland," Guo said.

"So it's very important to get some help. We all get that help when we arrive here. So right now is the time to give it back."

Deliveries to the door

The two said over the past three weeks, they've done multiple grocery runs for five different families.

"They're in isolation, so we're just dropping things on the front step. And then immediately we're sending messages to them by phone to tell them their things have been delivered," said Guo.

'They're in isolation, so we're just dropping things on the front step,' says Ally Guo. (Rob LeClair/CBC)

Both Guo and Qi say they'll keep offering their help for as long as it's needed.

They said that's just the P.E.I. way.

"It's not only our Chinese community," said Guo. "It's the whole community of the Island that brings us the feeling of love, of neighbours."

