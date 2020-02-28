P.E.I. preparing for possibility of local coronavirus cases, says Morrison

P.E.I. chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the province continues to prepare for the possibility of local coronavirus cases.

Though tests have been conducted, Morrison said there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in P.E.I. More than 80,000 cases of the illness have been reported worldwide, with outbreaks in Asia, Iran and Italy. Canada has 15 cases, all west of the Maritimes.

"We've been looking at our stock of supplies here for personal protective equipment, as well as things like anti-viral swabs, trying to make sure we have enough to manage our respiratory influenza season and then what happens if we get more cases as well," said Morrison during a media briefing in Charlottetown.

Public health agencies across the country are doing the same, making sure there are enough supplies to go around in case of a pandemic. There is no vaccine for the virus.

Efforts to control the virus in Canada are focused on keeping the handful of cases from spreading.

'Strong public health system'

"We're very fortunate to live in P.E.I. and in Canada, where we have a strong public health system that is always wanting to be prepared from an infection prevention control point of view," said Morrison.

A man measures people's body temperature at a roadblock in Guangzhou, China, two weeks ago. (ALEX PLAVEVSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

In a pandemic, large numbers of people fall sick, though the disease may or may not be severe.

"It's a chance for us to look more closely ... do we have the accessibility and availability to manage an increase in patients who are sick?" Morrison said.

Outside China where the outbreak originated, there have been 4,351 cases in 49 countries and 67 deaths, the World Health Organization said Friday.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency has "increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at a global level."

Travel smart

With more countries reporting outbreaks and the March break travel season approaching, Morrison said her office has been getting calls and questions from Islanders.

"It's important to look at where you're going and to check the affected country list, where they have outbreaks of COVID-19," she said.

"It's also important to think about where you're going — are you going to be able to access the health care you need and have the insurance to do so? But also, if an outbreak starts, what impact that would have if you get sick when you return?"

Morrison said it's important to remember not everyone who contracts the virus experiences severe symptoms.

"The majority of people who are getting the virus, almost 85 per cent have very mild symptoms," she said.

More from CBC P.E.I.