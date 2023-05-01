How P.E.I. will mark the coronation of King Charles III

On Saturday the coronation of King Charles III will be held in London, and P.E.I. Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry is inviting Islanders to celebrate in Charlottetown.

"It will be a great community time," said Perry.

"The public is invited. It's open to come to Government House, and to be here on the property."

Perry will start her day at St. Peters Cathedral Hall, watching the coronation with the P.E.I. chapter of the Royal Commonwealth Society. That is at 7 a.m. local time.

Antoinette Perry says she will carry the monarchy's legacy of service above self beyond her tenure as lieutenant-governor. (CBC)

From there she will return to Government House, where she will await the arrival of a parade from the Charlottetown Armoury. That is expected at about 10:30 a.m., and the public is invited to watch the march up the driveway of Government House. The parade will be followed by a 21-gun salute in Victoria Park.

After those events, the public is invited to stay and enjoy refreshments in a tent set up in the memorial garden on the grounds of Government House.

The coronation is a time to reflect on the importance of Canada's constitutional monarchy, said Perry.

"Given the unrest in the world today, to give it just some serious thought about the importance of belonging to the Commonwealth," she said.

"They're our allies, and we see strife throughout the world and countries have to rely on their allies."

Perry is in the last year of her term as lieutenant-governor, and had the honour of meeting Queen Elizabeth early in her tenure.

It's a memory she will always carry with her, she said, as she continues with her commitment to volunteerism after she leaves Government House.

"I still carry on her legacy of service above self. That's for the rest of my life," she said.