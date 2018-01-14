Cornwall youth centre to remain closed

The youth centre in Cornwall, P.E.I., will not reopen when public health restrictions from the pandemic are lifted.

The youth centre had been operating since 2015, at East Wiltshire school and later at West River United Church, and at its peak had up to 25 youth taking part. It was meant for 13- to 17-year-olds, and was open Monday to Friday after school and into the early evening.

Kim Meunier, manager of parks and recreation for the town, said before operations were suspended because of the pandemic, demand had dropped to about a handful.

"With six kids, you know, is it the best use of resources?" said Meunier

"It just didn't make sense. We were tossing around the idea whether we would open back up with the COVID and the restrictions and then, you know, like the town does, we evaluate our programs and see what others out there might be doing or offering to that same demographic."

The town was spending about $30,000 a year on the centre including rent, operation costs, and wages for a part-time co-ordinator. That money has been reallocated to two other organizations that operate youth programs in the town.

The centre co-ordinator has been offered employment elsewhere in the parks and recreation department.

Meunier said the town will work to ensure the six teens who were using the centre are accommodated through the other programs.

