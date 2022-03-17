Cornwall woman wants City of Charlottetown to pay damages after hitting pothole

A Cornwall woman is asking the City of Charlottetown to pay the cost of damages on her brand new car after she hit a pothole on Capital Drive at the end of February.

Nichole Hickox filed a claim to the city for more than $600 worth of repairs.

Public works responded that potholes are a naturally occurring hazard around this time of year and the car's damage isn't a result of city negligence.

"It's kind of disgusting because we pay taxes on absolutely everything. And, you know, this car was $40,000," said Hickox.

"I have to pay for a taxed vehicle. I have to pay annually for registration. And they won't take any liability."

She said the impact was unavoidable because her vehicle was boxed in, with a car in front of her and on either side.

Hickox went to social media to share her story and said she received feedback from others who have had similar experiences driving on Charlottetown roads.

"I've even watched it myself when I was taking photos. People with even worse damage than what I have," she said.

According to public works, claims like Hickox's are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

The city said the potholes showing up now are not unusual.

The damages on Hickox’s new car after driving over the pothole in Charlottetown include a torn portion of the tire and scratched rims. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Scott Adams, manager of public works, said the city uses a product to fill the holes in colder temperatures but it is not a permanent patch.

"Really it could last a few days, it could last a couple hours," he said.

"It really depends on the weather and traffic. At the end of the day, the more traffic that we get on it, the tires – especially studded tires – rips it all out."

Adams said the challenge is finding a solution that works to keep the holes filled during the colder months before warmer weather settles in and they can get hold of more sustainable material.

The city said it is monitoring the situation, noting the freeze-thaw cycle during winter months will have an effect on the number and size of the potholes that show up.