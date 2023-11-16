Content
Town of Cornwall getting new water tower to serve growing population

The P.E.I. and federal governments are pitching in to help build a new water tower in Cornwall.

Structure will cost $4.6M, with P.E.I. and federal governments helping out

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
Elaine Barnes outside in the autumn.
Coun. Elaine Barnes on the site where the new water tower will be built. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The P.E.I. and federal governments are both pitching in to help build a new water tower in Cornwall.

Cornwall is P.E.I.'s fastest growing community, with a population that grew 23 per cent between the 2016 and 2021 censuses. Water pressure has been an issue for some residents.

The tower will not only increase the capacity of the town's water system, said Coun. Elaine Barnes, chair of water and sewer, but also provide backup supply.

"We have about a week's supply of water in that tower itself," said Barnes.

"It also increases water pressure to areas that have experienced low water pressure over several years. It increases our capacity to provide clean, safe drinking water."

Ottawa will contribute $1.6 million for the water tower project, and the province will add $1.3 million. The Town of Cornwall will cover the additional $1.7 million of the $4.6 million project.

The water tower in Cornwall, PEI.
Cornwall currently has just one water tower. (Tony Davis/CBC)

With Cornwall growing so quickly, the water tower will be an important factor for developers looking to build new housing, Barnes said.

Residential housing developers will not have to worry about water supply, she said. They will be able to hook up to municipal water.

The water tower project has been years coming together, the councillor said. Given the difficulty of finding workers with the skills to build it, she said it will likely be another year before it is built.

With files from Tony Davis

