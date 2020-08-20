Cornwall awards contract to build new water supply well field

Cornwall's town council has awarded the tender for a new well field that officials say should secure the drinking water supply in the town for the next couple of decades.

Town officials say the contract for the development of the well field was awarded Wednesday night to Island Coastal for a little more than $1.5 million.

The well field will be located on about 11 hectares of land across the highway from the Terry Fox Complex.

Island Coastal had already been awarded the tender for putting in the access road and the transmission pipe for the project, at a cost of about $1 million.

Town officials say work on the new well field should begin next week. The total project is expected to take about a year to complete.

More from CBC P.E.I.