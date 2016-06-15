Man faces 8 charges after Cornwall robbery, pellet gun incident, police say

RCMP say a man faces eight charges following an attempted armed robbery in the Warren Grove Road area Wednesday night.

Queens District RCMP responded just before 11 p.m. to a complaint of a man in the process of breaking into a shed.

When confronted by the Cornwall property owner and neighbours, the man "proceeded to pull out what appeared to be a handgun," pointed it at one of the men and uttered threats, said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh with Queens District RCMP.

"It turned out that it was only a pellet gun, later, but the people that he pulled it out on didn't know that."

A brief struggle ensued and one of the men pinned the suspect against a vehicle until police arrived, Eveleigh said.

Police arrested the suspect without further incident.

Out of caution for the suspect's mental health, police took him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was assessed and admitted for the night, Eveleigh said.

"Just some things that he was saying," led police to have concerns for his mental health, Eveleigh said.

The man has since been released from hospital but remains in police custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date facing charges including robbery, uttering threats, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and trespass at night.

